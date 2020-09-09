Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara to team up with Thala Ajith for her next film?

While it was reported earlier that the director will be collaborating with Thalapathy Vijay for her next film, It looks like she will be joining hands with Thala Ajith.

While it was reported recently that Sudha Kongara, who has directed Suriya’s upcoming flick Soorarai Pottru, will be directing Thalapathy Vijay in her next film, a new report has now come up stating that she will be joining hands with Thala Ajith in her next directorial venture. Apparently, the film will be bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, who produced Thalaathy Vijay’s previous outing Bigil, and GV Prakash Kumar has been roped in to compose music for the film.

It should be noted that GV Prakash Kumar is the music composer for the director’s upcoming venture Soorarai Pottru. According to the report in The Times Of India, Thalapathy Vijay wanted a few changes in the script that Sudha had narrated to him. While there are no reports on her collaboration with Vijay, this new report about Ajith Kumar has come up as a sweet piece of surprise to the fans of Thala. However, an official announcement is yet to be made on this.

Also read: Vetrimaaran joins the ‘I don’t know Hindi’ t shirt trend with son; PHOTO goes viral

It is also unclear if the director’s collaboration with Ajith is a fresh script or if it’s the same one that she had narrated to Thalapathy Vijay. Meanwhile, Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles is all set to be released directly on OTT platform. On the other hand, Thala Ajith will be next seen in the cop drama Valimai, bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and directed by H Vinoth.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×