Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake: Suriya to do a cameo in Akshay Kumar starrer?

It was announced in April that Akshay Kumar will be starring in the official Hindi remake of Suriya's 2020 blockbuster Soorarai Pottru. Now, going by the latest speculations regarding the film, Suriya is likely to do a cameo in this much-anticipated flick.

Announcing the project, Suriya welcomed Akshay Kumar on board. He took to Twitter and officially announced the Hindi remake of the hit drama with Radhika Madan as the female lead. The movie will also mark Suriya's first film as a producer in Bollywood, under his production house 2D Entertainments. Soorarai Pottru director, Sudha Kongara will be helming the Hindi remake as well.

Soorarai Pottru released on 12th November 2020 and got positive reviews from the audience and critics. The venture talks about a young man from a remote village, Maara, who dreams of launching his low-cost airline service one day. However, he must jump through several hoops before his dream can turn into a reality.

Jointly financed by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment respectively, the movie also starred Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu, Urvashi and Karunas in key roles, along with the rest.

Up next, Suriya is working with director Bala for an untitled film. The actor and director duo have joined forces after 20 years for the film temporarily named Suriya41. Their earlier venture includes the 2001 drama, Nandha, and the 2003 flick Pithamagan. Krithi Shetty will play the leading lady in Suriya41.

The star will further headline the Tamil drama, Vaadivaasal. Made under the direction of filmmaker Vetrimaaran, the story of the movie is based on CS Chellappa's Tamil book of the same name. The film will depict the unique relationship between a Jalikattu Kalai, also known as the fighting bull, and a village man.

Also Read: Ram Charan's wife Upasana and Mahesh Babu's better half Namrata Shirodkar's EXPENSIVE fashion pieces