Soorarai Pottru: Makers of the Suriya starrer to host its audio launch at Chennai International Airport?

As per the latest news reports, the team of the south drama Soorarai Pottru will be hosting its much-awaited audio launch at Chennai International Airport.

The upcoming film, titled Soorarai Pottru with south megastar Suriya in the lead will reportedly host its audio launch at Chennai International Airport. The south film, Soorarai Pottru is helmed by director Sudha Kongara. As per the latest news reports, the team of the southern drama will be hosting its much-awaited audio launch at Chennai International Airport. The film revolves around the lie of GR Gopinath, who is the founder of Air Deccan. The film will track the journey of the founder. South superstar Suriya who last featured in the south action thriller Kaappaan, by KV Anand, will be essaying the lead role of GR Gopinath.

Now, this will be the first time, when a south film is hosting its audio launch at an airport. The film will also feature, 8 Thottakkal actress Aparna Balamurali. The film Soorarai Pottru will also star Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu, Kaali Venkat, and Karunas in key roles. The Surya starrer is backed by Suriya's banner 2D Entertainment in association with Guneet Monga's banner called Sikhya Entertainment. There is strong buzz in the south film industry, that the southern drama with Suriya playing the lead will hit the silver screen on April 9th, 2020.

The south drama, will reportedly clash with Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. News reports about the Sudha Kongara directorial state that the film's pre-release business has generated a whopping amount of Rs 40 crores, which makes the film profitable even before its release on the big screen. Fans are looking forward to watch the Suriya starrer on the silver screen.

