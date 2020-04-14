Soorarai Pottru Making Video: Twitterati are amazed with Suriya's determination in Sudha Kongara directorial

Soorarai Pottru making video was released today at 9 AM. Well, the making video has taken social media by storm. Twitterati are amazed with Suriya's determination in Sudha Kongara directorial.

South star Suriya's much-awaited Soorarai Pottru directed by Sudha Kongara has been the talk of the town since its inception. Despite the lockdown, the makers of the film made sure to treat fans with a special making video on the occasion of Vishu. Soorarai Pottru making video was released today at 9 AM on popular Tamil television, Sun TV. Well, the making video has taken social media by storm. Twitterati is amazed with Suriya's determination in Sudha Kongara directorial. Fans can't stop praising Suriya's hard work and the dedication for his role in the film.

The story of the film spans in many timelines from 1977 to 2000s. One of the Twitter users wrote, "1977, 1983, 1990s, 2000s....Story of #SooraraiPottru spans many timelines & periods. #Maara is based in Madurai. "A film which threw a new challenge every day and night", says art director Jackie. Terrace structure set near the airportOk hand...Sema visuals." Aparna Balamurali plays the female lead role while Urvashi, Karunas, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal, Sampath Raj, Vivek Prasanna and Kaali Venkat play important roles in the film.

Check out what Twitterati have to say about Soorarai Pottru making video:

• @Suriya_offl anna running & workout scenes An Aircraft model has been created by the team Greg Powell - British stuntman in charge of the action shot at the airport, with a flight #SooraraiPottru " #SooraraiPottruMakingSpecial " — ஆகாஷ் (@Akash_K_offl) April 14, 2020

• #SooraraiPottru - Heroine @Aparnabala2 plays Bommi, she has dubbed in her own voice in the Madurai slang with the help of a spl. coach She has undergone interesting workshops for her role #SooraraiPottruMakingSpecial — Looser Boy (@AfnazAfna) April 14, 2020

Soorarai Pottru teaser had already left moviegoers impressed. The teaser looked very promising and now, the making video has only set high expectations. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the film's release. The songs of the film are already hit among the fans and music lovers. The music director GV Prakash has created some foot-tapping songs for the film.

