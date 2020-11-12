Soorarai Pottru Movie Review: Here's what Twitterati have to say about Suriya, Sudha Kongara's film
The much-anticipated film, Soorarai Pottru which means 'Hail the Warrior', has finally released today and the film is getting good response on social media. Starring Suriya in the male lead role, Soorarai Pottru is a fictionalized account of Captain GR Gopinath's journey, who struggled to launch a low-cost airline service. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the much-awaited film is out for the audience on an OTT platform and has opened to excellent reviews on Twitter. Moviegoers can't keep calm as the film has successfully managed to win the hearts.
One of the Twitter users wrote, "#SooraraiPottru isn't a flawless film but what made it so unique is the sincere approach & raddd performances by the lead actors. First half was soo good but the film fiddled in the second half but terrific final 20 mins covered the flaws of second half. A solid 3.5 go for it!!!!." Are you planning to watch the film today? Check out what audience has to say about Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru movie.
#SooraraiPottru isn't a flawless film but what made it so unique is the sincere approach & raddd performances by the lead actors. First half was soo good but the film fiddled in the second half but terrific final 20 mins covered the flaws of second half. A solid 3.5 go for it!!!! pic.twitter.com/wq7gKUtS5i
The constant thought that was lurking in my mind while watching this was, this would've been a feast to watch in theaters this will be the result when woman direct larger than life charecters , I have many many things to say but it's not the right time. Just stream It. pic.twitter.com/uSxNtlOKbV
#SooraraiPottru Truely Inspirational.....Amazing perfomance by @Suriya_offl sir excellent songs and bgms by @gvprakash brother congrats and respect to team #SooraraiPottru #SudhaKongara @2D_ENTPVTLTD @PrimeVideoIN #chaseurdreams
A brilliant film that perfectly compliments good writing with the finest performance#SudhaKongara direction, @gvprakash BGM, DOP @nikethbommi are top-notch
But it's @Suriya_offl's who delivers one of the best performances of his career. Take a bow pic.twitter.com/CdMkuYCfcO
#SooraraiPottru Familiar underdog story presented in an earnest nd entertaining way. In a script offering him scope for performance,Surya scores big in a balanced nd controlled performance ranging from aggressive explosiveness to vulnerability pic.twitter.com/oCXX0Ih0LR
#SooraraiPottru
Must watch
Theatre experience would be epic
Film's done by kollywood, so its "based on true events"
If it was done by sandalwood it could easily made into a biopic
Director took 10yrs for this
We've prems, ds.. who take lots time for a commercial film pic.twitter.com/XysPoBoFIr
Many asked if a movie is an OTT release how will u judge if it is a good film or not!! A film is judged as good not acc to the box office collection all the time! The content is what matters and #SooraraiPottru has proved it
This 7 min single shot moment for a lifetime!!!#SooraraiPottru pic.twitter.com/JuWPFy2iJp
Bollywood star plays an antagonist in Soorarai Pottru. The film also features actors Aparna Balamurali and Mohan Babu. It is produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and co-produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.
For his role in the film, Suriya left no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character and also met the former Indian Army Captain to get more insights into his life that transformed the way people travel today.
