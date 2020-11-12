Soorarai Pottru Movie Review: Here's what Twitterati have to say about Suriya, Sudha Kongara's film

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru is out for the audience on an OTT platform and has opened to tremendous reviews on Twitter.

The much-anticipated film, Soorarai Pottru which means 'Hail the Warrior', has finally released today and the film is getting good response on social media. Starring Suriya in the male lead role, Soorarai Pottru is a fictionalized account of Captain GR Gopinath's journey, who struggled to launch a low-cost airline service. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the much-awaited film is out for the audience on an OTT platform and has opened to excellent reviews on Twitter. Moviegoers can't keep calm as the film has successfully managed to win the hearts.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "#SooraraiPottru isn't a flawless film but what made it so unique is the sincere approach & raddd performances by the lead actors. First half was soo good but the film fiddled in the second half but terrific final 20 mins covered the flaws of second half. A solid 3.5 go for it!!!!." Are you planning to watch the film today? Check out what audience has to say about Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru movie.

Bollywood star plays an antagonist in Soorarai Pottru. The film also features actors Aparna Balamurali and Mohan Babu. It is produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and co-produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.

For his role in the film, Suriya left no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character and also met the former Indian Army Captain to get more insights into his life that transformed the way people travel today.

