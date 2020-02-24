Soorarai Pottru: Producer Guneet Monga plans to remake the Suriya starrer in Hindi? Find Out

The latest news update about the Suriya starrer is that the producer of the film, Guneet Monga is planning to remake the south flick in Hindi as well.

The south drama, titled Soorarai Pottru will see megastar Suriya essaying the lead character. The film is helmed by director Sudha Kongara. The latest news update about the Suriya starrer is that the producer of the film, Guneet Monga is planning to remake the south flick in Hindi as well. As per the latest reports by PTI, Guneet has said that the work on the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru has already started. The southern film, Soorarai Pottru will see Suriya in a rugged look. According to reports, Suriya essays the role of Captain GR Gopinath who was the founder of the Air Deccan.

The film is said to be based on the life of the founder of the airlines. The first look of the lead star Suriya has generated a lot of intrigue among the fans and audience members. The film will see Suriya in a never seen before avatar. The teaser of the Suriya starrer was unveiled by the makers of the film, and the fans are gushing about how brilliant the lead actor's performance is in the south drama. The fans and audience members also loved the song called Maara. The music direction for the Suriya starrer is done by ace music composer GV Prakash.

Check out the teaser of Soorarai Pottru:

The music composer had also shared a picture of the south superstar Suriya as he recorded a rap portion for a song for the film. The fans and audience members are very excited and are looking forward to watching the highly anticipated film with Suriya in the lead on the big screen.

