Soorarai Pottru’s Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Vignesh Shivan hail the Suriya starrer

Taking to their Twitter spaces, celebrities including Vignesh Shivan, Abishek Bachchan lauded the recently released trailer of Suriya and Aparna Balamurali's upcoming film Soorarai Pottru.

As soon as the trailer of Suriya and Aparna Balamurali’s upcoming film Soorarai Pottru’s trailer was released by the makers today, it took the social media by storm. The trailer was lauded by celebrities and fans alike and they all expressed that they were waiting to watch the film. Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, Rana Daggubati and several other Kollywood actors and celebrities took to social media and expressed how impressed they were with the trailer.

Abhishek Bachchan shared the trailer and wrote, “All the best buddy. Looks fantastic!!! Can’t wait to watch it. Fly high!” Rana Daggubati wrote, “A common man, with an uncommon dream”. Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan shared the trailer and wrote, “Outstanding trailer! Every shot looks stunning! @Suriya_offl sir looks like fire Energy therikkudhu! Sudha mam! U have done something extraordinary&can always be proud off! Waitin to watch the film! Theatre or wherever This is gonna be crazy& intense @gvprakash Fiyaa!”

Also Read: Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru: Makers RELEASE the official trailer of the Sudha Kongara directorial; WATCH

Talking about the film, Suriya, who is also a co-producer of the film said, “Sorrarai Pottru is a very special movie for me and one that’s very close to my heart. With this film, we want to bring out the message that nothing in this world can stop you from chasing your dreams if you are true to yourself and dedicated to the task. We hope that the audience will continue to shower us with their unwavering support.”

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×