Soorarai Pottru’s Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Vignesh Shivan hail the Suriya starrer
As soon as the trailer of Suriya and Aparna Balamurali’s upcoming film Soorarai Pottru’s trailer was released by the makers today, it took the social media by storm. The trailer was lauded by celebrities and fans alike and they all expressed that they were waiting to watch the film. Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, Rana Daggubati and several other Kollywood actors and celebrities took to social media and expressed how impressed they were with the trailer.
Abhishek Bachchan shared the trailer and wrote, “All the best buddy. Looks fantastic!!! Can’t wait to watch it. Fly high!” Rana Daggubati wrote, “A common man, with an uncommon dream”. Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan shared the trailer and wrote, “Outstanding trailer! Every shot looks stunning! @Suriya_offl sir looks like fire Energy therikkudhu! Sudha mam! U have done something extraordinary&can always be proud off! Waitin to watch the film! Theatre or wherever This is gonna be crazy& intense @gvprakash Fiyaa!”
Awesome @Suriya_offl u are killing it https://t.co/fJDYiTDvDk
@Suriya_offl Broo -WHATTTAAA TRAILER-A common man,with an uncommon dream: https://t.co/CGBQWfgDnC#SooraraiPottruOnPrime premieres Nov 12. @PrimeVideoIN
We’ve been waiting to see the intense and gritty side of anna and here it is!#SooraraiPottruTrailer https://t.co/XvWKwvgCe2
can’t wait to watch it https://t.co/HbvuqJ6UDF
Outstanding trailer!
Every shot looks stunning! @Suriya_offl sir looks like fire
Energy therikkudhu!
Sudha mam! U have done something extraordinary&can always be proud off! Waitin to watch the film! Theatre or wherever
This is gonna be crazy& intense @gvprakash Fiyaawork! https://t.co/rFcAz1eE15
A common man, with an uncommon dream.
Trailer out now https://t.co/5k2cH09peJ #AakaasamNeeHaddhuRaOnPrime premieres Nov 12. @PrimeVideoIN
All the best buddy. Looks fantastic!!! Can’t wait to watch it. Fly high! @Suriya_offl https://t.co/uGrszDLQzA
Loveeee it....!!!!! All the best sir @Suriya_offl and the entire team... #SooraraiPottruTrailer https://t.co/4pVOIowuft
Talking about the film, Suriya, who is also a co-producer of the film said, “Sorrarai Pottru is a very special movie for me and one that’s very close to my heart. With this film, we want to bring out the message that nothing in this world can stop you from chasing your dreams if you are true to yourself and dedicated to the task. We hope that the audience will continue to shower us with their unwavering support.”