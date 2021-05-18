Soorarai Pottru: Samantha Akkineni & more react as Suriya starrer becomes IMDb's 3rd best rated movie in world
Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru, which released last year has set a new record by becoming the 3rd highest rated movie on IMDb. It has grabbed 3rd position with a rating of 9.1 after The Shawshank Redemption (1994) and The Godfather (1972). Fans and well-wishers are going berserk on social media as they are sending loads of love and best wishes to Suriya. One of the Twitter users who decided to watch the film on its IMDb rating, tweeted, "Just watched this brilliant movie #SooraraiPottru (#Tamil ) (IMDb rating 9.1/10) What a stroy ... It's a story of Indian's small dream..#bollywood still in dark age of copying and pasting..P.s - goosebumps when u see the glimpse of former president."
South beauty Samantha Akkineni and Allu Arjun's actor brother Allu Sirish also reacted as Suriya starrer achieved a new feat. Sirish tweeted, "As a @Suriya_offl sir fan so happy to read this. Loved everything about #SooraraiPottru. It's a film that deserves all these accolades and more."
Take a look below:
Recognitions will still come in search of talented people who will be despised @Suriya_offl | #SooraraiPottru pic.twitter.com/hqq69vII4d
— CHANGANACHERRY SFC (@SuriyaFansChry) May 18, 2021
Great things take time, finally he proved he is the best. Failure will never overtake you, if your determination to succeed is strong enough. @Suriya_offl #SooraraiPottru Pride of Indian Cinema #SudhaKongara @rajsekarpandian @2D_ENTPVTLTD pic.twitter.com/UoEy5MK3Ap
— Suriya Fans Club Kerala (@AKSFWA1) May 18, 2021
.@Samanthaprabhu2 is happy with what #SooraraiPottru has acheived. Many tweeted slandering posts on her as she didn't wish Suriya on his birthday. SHE DID NOT DO IT DELIBERATELY. Know her before trolling her. pic.twitter.com/KBzFIU5mEb
— Kavin Kannan (@HBK_Memes) May 18, 2021
Just watched this brilliant movie #SooraraiPottru (#Tamil ) (IMDb rating 9.1/10)
What a stroy ... It's a story of Indian's small dream #bollywood still in dark age of copying and pasting
P.s - goosebumps when u see the glimpse of former president #apjabdulkalam pic.twitter.com/Zl5M5AKwwK
— Art Historian (@Arthistorian18) May 17, 2021
Talking about the film's other achievements, it had also entered the Oscars race in the categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score. Recently, it got selected for Shanghai International Film Festival 2021.
Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru is directed by Sudha Kongara and is produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga. A fictionalized account of the life of the retired Army Captain. G. R. Gopinath, who founded the low-cost airline, Air Deccan, Soorarai Pottru also has Paresh Rawal, and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles with Urvashi, Mohan Babu, and Karunas amongst others in supporting roles.
