Soorarai Pottru: Samantha Akkineni & more react as Suriya starrer becomes IMDb's 3rd best rated movie in world

Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru, which released last year has set a new record by becoming the 3rd highest rated movie on IMDb. It has grabbed 3rd position with a rating of 9.1 after The Shawshank Redemption (1994) and The Godfather (1972). Fans and well-wishers are going berserk on social media as they are sending loads of love and best wishes to Suriya. One of the Twitter users who decided to watch the film on its IMDb rating, tweeted, "Just watched this brilliant movie #SooraraiPottru (#Tamil ) (IMDb rating 9.1/10) What a stroy ... It's a story of Indian's small dream..#bollywood still in dark age of copying and pasting..P.s - goosebumps when u see the glimpse of former president."

South beauty Samantha Akkineni and Allu Arjun's actor brother Allu Sirish also reacted as Suriya starrer achieved a new feat. Sirish tweeted, "As a @Suriya_offl sir fan so happy to read this. Loved everything about #SooraraiPottru. It's a film that deserves all these accolades and more."

Talking about the film's other achievements, it had also entered the Oscars race in the categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score. Recently, it got selected for Shanghai International Film Festival 2021.

Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru is directed by Sudha Kongara and is produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga. A fictionalized account of the life of the retired Army Captain. G. R. Gopinath, who founded the low-cost airline, Air Deccan, Soorarai Pottru also has Paresh Rawal, and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles with Urvashi, Mohan Babu, and Karunas amongst others in supporting roles.