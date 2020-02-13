Soorarai Pottru Song Veyyon Silli's Audio Launch: Suriya flies with 100 underprivileged kids

A single track from actor Suriya's next film Soorarai Pottru was released mid air with Suriya and 100 underprivileged children, who are first time flyers.

Suriya took 100 underprivileged kids from his Agaram Foundation on Thursday in flight to launch a single from his upcoming Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. The song titled Veyyon Silli was launched mid air by Suriya along with the kids. The film is based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. All these 100 kids are first time flyers and the foundation chose the kids based on an essay writing competition. Though the release date of the film is yet to be announced, grapevine has that the film will have a summer 2020 release.

Aparna Balamurali will be seen playing the female lead, while Karunas, Kaali Venkat will be seen playing key supporting roles. Jointly bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment, respectively, it is expected that the film will have power packed stunt sequences as Award-winning international stunt choreographer Greg Powell has been roped in to choreograph stunts. Directed by Sudha K Prasad, Soorarai Pottru will also be dubbed and released in Telugu as Aakasam Nee Haddu Ra.

Wishing you all a year full of great moments! Here's #SooraraiPottruSecondLook#AakaasamNeeHaddhuRa#SudhaKongara @gvprakash @nikethbommi @Aparnabala2 @gopiprasannaa @2D_ENTPVTLTD @rajsekarpandian @SakthiFilmFctry @guneetm @sikhyaent pic.twitter.com/JXbW2oUSPz — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) January 1, 2020

The shooting was wrapped up a while back and GV Prakash Kumar released the most awaited Maara Theme from the movie recently. Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, who will mark his Kollywood entry with the film, will be seen playing the role of main antagonist. So far, the makers have revealed two posters of the film and both of them look promising. When the teaser was released, it took social media by storm.

