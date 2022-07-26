Soorarai Pottru: Sudha Kongara dedicates National Award win to her dad: Added last image of my father as scene

Sudha Kongara directorial film Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya, a biographical drama has managed to create every record and showed an women can definitely lead a film to success. Tamil film Soorarai Pottru swept the 68th National Film Awards, winning the trophy for Best Feature Film, Best Actor (Suriya), Best Actress (Aparna Balamurali), Best Screenplay (Sudha Kongara and Shalini Usha Nair) and Best Background Score (GV Prakash. Now, after a few days after the big win, the director took to her social media and shared a heartfelt note dedicating her big National Award to her dad.

Sudha Kongara shared a note, which read, The journey of his film started with my dad passing away. The last image of my father that I carry is of him gesturing to me from his bed to come to him as I stood in the doorway. I went back and added this as a scene in Soorarai Pottru. As film makers I guess most of us are finally just greedy voyeurs looking for those moments in our lives to put into our films. Thank you dad for the many moments from our lives I've put into Soorarai Pottru. My only regret at this moment of winning the awards is you not being there to see it. Thank you to my guru. What am I Mani sir without all that you have taught me? A zero.Thank you Captain Gopinath and Suriya. To you sirs...one for entrusting me with his life story and other for living it on screen."