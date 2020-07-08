Soorarai Pottru: Sudha Kongara's film with Suriya in the lead to release its trailer on July 23?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the makers of Soorarai Pottru are planning to release the much-awaited trailer of the Suriya starrer on the eve of the lead actor's birthday on July 23. This news is making the fans and followers of the actor very excited about the film's trailer.

If news reports are to be believed then, Suriya's upcoming drama titled Soorarai Pottru could see its trailer on the eve of the lead actor's birthday. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the makers of Soorarai Pottru are planning to release the much-awaited trailer of the Suriya starrer on the eve of his birthday on July 23. This news is making the fans and followers of the actor very excited about the film's trailer. The film which is helmed by ace south director Sudha Kongara was reportedly slated for a release in the month of May.

But, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the makers have reportedly shifted the film's release for August 2020. Now, the latest buzz in the south film industry is that the makers of Soorarai Pottru have planned to release the film's highly anticipated trailer on July 23 which is also Suriya's birtdhay. The film, Soorarai Pottru is based on the life of GR Gopinath who is the founder of Air Deccan airlines. The film's teaser which was released some time back, had generated a lot of intrigue among the fans and followers of the southern star.

The south actor Suriya featured in the action thriller Kaappaan. The film did not get the expected response from the fans and film audiences. The box office collections of the southern film were also not up to the mark. Suriya who is a well-known actor from the south industry, wants to make sure that his upcoming film creates a strong impression among fans.

