Soorarai Pottru: Suriya and Aparna Balamurali starrer's satellite rights get acquired by Sun TV

Sun TV has acquired the satellite rights of Suriya starrer Sorrarai Pottru, which was directed by Sudha K Prasad.

Fans of Kollywood star Suriya are desperately waiting for the release of the actor’s next film Soorarai Pottru. While it was announced earlier that Spark Pictures has acquired the Kerala theatrical distribution rights of the film, now, regional television channer Sun TV took to Twitter and announced that they have acquired the satellite rights of the film. Though the release date of the film is yet to be locked, grapevine has that the film will have a summer 2020 release.

Aparna Balamurali will be seen playing the female lead, while Karunas, Kaali Venkat will be seen playing key supporting roles. Jointly bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment, media reports suggest that the film will have power packed stunt sequences as award-winning international stunt choreographer Greg Powell has choreographed stunts.

The film was directed by critically acclaimed Sudha K Prasad and it will also be dubbed and released in Telugu as Aakasam Nee Haddu Ra. The makers wrapped up the shooting a while back and GV Prakash Kumar released the most awaited Maara Theme from the movie earlier this month. The makers also released the song Veyon Selli this month and it made the headlines as it was released midair. Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, who will mark his Kollywood entry with the film, will be seen as the main antagonist. So far, the makers have revealed two posters of the film and both of them look promising. When the teaser was released, it took social media by storm.

