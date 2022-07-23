Soorarai Pottru: Suriya expresses gratitude for National Award; Sudha Kongara, Aparna Balamurali share joy

Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru has made the Tamil cinema flag fly in glory with not one but four awards at 68th National Film Awards. Actor Suriya shared the Best Actor award with Ajay Devgn, who won for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' while Aparna Balamurali bagged the Best Actress award. Sudha Kongara's film Soorarai Pottru won the Best Feature Film and Screenplay. GV Prakash also won Best Music (BGM).

On winning big, the entire team of Soorarai Pottru expressed their happiness and shared their thoughts. Actor and producer Suriya shared his elation, “I am absolutely humbled by the incredible honour that Soorarai Pottru has received. I am falling short of words to express my gratitude and truly applaud the entire team’s effort to bring this inspiring story of Capt. Gopinath and his vision. The film has truly proven that nothing can stop one from achieving their dream.”

Sharing her thoughts on receiving the award, director Sudha Kongara said, “Soorarai Pottru has always held a special place in our hearts. It is the inspired story of a man that sincerely believed in spreading his wings and reaching new heights for the people, and with the jury recognizing our little film for this prestigious award, it is a truly momentous day for the entire team.”

Feeling gratified on winning the National Film Award for best actress, lead actress Aparna Balamurali shared, “It was a life changing journey for me to work on the film alongside such exemplary talents like Sudha Ma’am and Suriya. Receiving a National Film Award for Soorarai Pottru is truly an honour as well as a responsibility to work even harder on my upcoming films.”

Directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga, Soorarai Pottru also featured Paresh Rawal, and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles with Urvashi, Mohan Babu, and Karunas amongst others in supporting roles.

The film is inspired by events from the life of Simplifly Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film got a direct digital release on Amazon Prime Video on 12 November 2020.