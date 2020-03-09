Soorarai Pottru: Suriya starrer to release its new single Mannurunda today; Read details

The highly anticipated film from the south film industry, Soorarai Pottru will be releasing a new single called Mannurunda today at 6 PM

The highly anticipated film from the south film industry, Soorarai Pottru will be releasing a new single called Mannurunda today at 6 PM. The Suriya starrer is reportedly based on the life of GR Gopinath, the founder of an airline. The south film, Soorarai Pottru is helmed by Sudha Kongara. The film's teaser has already generated a lot of curiosity in the minds of the fans and audience members. The south flick will see the Kaappaan actor Suriya in a rugged and intense avatar. The first look of the film Soorarai Pottru sees the lead actor in an intriguing avatar. The southern film is expected to hit the silver screen on May 1.

There is no confirmation on this news yet. But, the fans are hoping to watch the Suriya starrer on the big screen very soon. The Thaanaa Serndha Koottam actor is reportedly hoping to score a mega-hit the south flick. The previous film of the Ayan actor Suriya did not perform well at the box office. The films like Kaappaan and NGK failed to create magic at the box office. The fans and followers of the south star Suriya, are looking forward to watching the actor in an intense and hard-hitting role. The Sudha Kongara directorial has music direction by composer GV Prakash.

The music composer had previously shared a picture with the lead actor of the film on his Twitter handle. The south star Suriya will be seen next in the film titled Aruvaa. This film is helmed by director Hari and will reportedly release on the eve of Diwali 2020.

(ALSO READ: Soorarai Pottru: Suriya's film with director Sudha Kongara to hit the big screen on THIS date?)

Credits :Twitter

Read More