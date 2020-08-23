Soorarai Pottru: Suriya's fans request actor to reconsider the decision of film's direct online release
Amid ongoing crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic, actor Suriya’s next movie Soorarai Pottru will release directly online. The actor took to Twitter and announced the decision on Saturday. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the upcoming Tamil film is based on real events and struggles of Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath. Soorarai Pottru was earlier slated to release on April 9 this year but due to coronavirus and as the cinema halls continue to remain shut, the makers of Suriya starrer decided to release the film directly on Amazon Prime Video come October 30th. Extending Vinayagar Chaturthi wishes to his fans on social media, Suriya shared the news about the film's OTT release. However, the actor's fans are pretty upset about it.
Moviegoers and film critics tweeted about the actor's wrong decision to release such a huge film online as it is meant for a big-screen experience. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Anna reconsider ur decision anna we r waiting to watch soorarai pottru on theaters only not in ott platform."
Another fan demanded the film's release on the big screen ever after releasing it online. The tweet read, "My Kind Request To @Suriya_offl Anna And @2D_ENTPVTLTD #SooraraiPottru After Release In OTT Please Rerelease In Theatres..Its Kind Request Of All #AnbaanaFans."
Really this is totally unexpected sir..
Being a fan of another actor too.. But expect #SooraraiPottru to be classy in theatres, expecially for its sound.
Repecting your thoughts.. Kindly reconsider it.. @Suriya_offl pic.twitter.com/QqKVauTBv1
— vasantha kumar (@vasa_nth__) August 22, 2020
Pls do reconsider ur decision and announce it as theatre release :(
We will wait for it!!!!!#SooraraiPottru #SooraraiPottruOnAmazon
— Abisheik Ramesh (@abisheik_mr) August 22, 2020
You are sacrificing your career best movie #sooraraipottru for technicians and their families others who is believing in you Means.
I'm also ready to sacrifice #SooraraiPottru for you Anna. @Suriya_offl counting the days for October 30th. You are everything for me Anna.
— Rokesh ortan (@OrtanRokesh) August 23, 2020
Expecting Theater Release of #SooraraiPottru
Very Bold decision as a Leading Actor, this will help producer and their efforts..
But we're missing....
We (fans) want #TheatreExperience
— Shiva Kumar (@npshivaspeaks) August 23, 2020
My Kind Request To @Suriya_offl Anna And @2D_ENTPVTLTD #SooraraiPottru After Release In OTT
Please Rerelease In Theatres
Its Kind Request Of All #AnbaanaFans pic.twitter.com/WsYYvRufky
— (@Ajmal2580) August 23, 2020
Considering the Emotions of our
SURIYA Anna's Salem Thambigal#SooraraiPottru will be Re-released once again in Theater
After Situation Gets Normal From#COVID19
And will be celebrated as like
1st day 1st Show by #SalemSFC
pic.twitter.com/E2TKBtl4h7
— Murugesan Palaniyappan (@PMurugesanOffl) August 23, 2020
Soorarai Pottru is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan.
Director Sudha Kongara in a statement shared, "Directing Suriya is a joy. He was my first and last choice for the role of Capt. Gopinath. Premiering the film online is a novel experience and am looking forward to it. It’s exciting for a content creator to know that a wide variety of people are going to be watching this film, across the world."
Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will release only in cinema halls.