  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Soorarai Pottru: Suriya's fans request actor to reconsider the decision of film's direct online release

Extending Vinayagar Chaturthi wishes to his fans on social media, Suriya shared the news about Soorarai Pottru's OTT release. However, the actor's fans are pretty upset about it.
38900 reads Mumbai Updated: August 23, 2020 12:59 pm
Soorarai Pottru: Suriya's fans request actor to reconsider the decision of film's direct online release Soorarai Pottru: Suriya's fans request actor to reconsider the decision of film's direct online release

Amid ongoing crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic, actor Suriya’s next movie Soorarai Pottru will release directly online. The actor took to Twitter and announced the decision on Saturday. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the upcoming Tamil film is based on real events and struggles of Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath. Soorarai Pottru was earlier slated to release on April 9 this year but due to coronavirus and as the cinema halls continue to remain shut, the makers of Suriya starrer decided to release the film directly on Amazon Prime Video come October 30th. Extending Vinayagar Chaturthi wishes to his fans on social media, Suriya shared the news about the film's OTT release. However, the actor's fans are pretty upset about it.

Moviegoers and film critics tweeted about the actor's wrong decision to release such a huge film online as it is meant for a big-screen experience. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Anna reconsider ur decision anna we r waiting to watch soorarai pottru on theaters only not in ott platform." 

Another fan demanded the film's release on the big screen ever after releasing it online. The tweet read, "My Kind Request To @Suriya_offl Anna And @2D_ENTPVTLTD #SooraraiPottru  After Release In OTT Please Rerelease In Theatres..Its Kind Request Of All #AnbaanaFans." 

Check out Tweets below:



Soorarai Pottru is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan. 

Director Sudha Kongara in a statement shared, "Directing Suriya is a joy. He was my first and last choice for the role of Capt. Gopinath. Premiering the film online is a novel experience and am looking forward to it. It’s exciting for a content creator to know that a wide variety of people are going to be watching this film, across the world." 

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will release only in cinema halls. 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement