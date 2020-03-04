Soorarai Pottru: Suriya's film with director Sudha Kongara to hit the big screen on THIS date?

As per the latest update on the Suriya starrer is that, the makers are planning to release the film on May 1.

The highly anticipated film from the south film industry, Soorarai Pottru will see Suriya as the lead actor. The film is based on the founder of an airline, GR Gopinath. The Kaappaan actor Suriya will be playing an intense character as seen in the film's teaser. The film is helmed by Sudha Kongara. The film's storyline is expected to be very hard-hitting. As per the latest update on the Suriya starrer is that the makers are planning to release the film on May 1.

There is no official announcement about the film release date yet. Earlier on the news reports suggested that the film will hit the silver screen in the month of April. But, now it looks like the makers of the film are hoping to release the film on May 1, which happens to be a holiday. Hence, the film Soorarai Pottru can get a three-day window. The fans and film audience are looking forward to the film Soorarai Pottru with Suriya in the lead. Reports also state that the Thaanaa Serndha Koottam actor has a lot of expectations from the Sudha Kongara directorial, as his previous films like NGK, Kaappaam did not perform well at the box office.

Check out the teaser of Soorarai Pottru:

The teaser of the film, titled Soorarai Pottru looks very promising and the fans also gave the teaser a thumbs up. Now, the fans are waiting eagerly for the film to release. The songs of the film are also proving to be a hit among the fans and music lovers. The music director GV Prakash has created some foot-tapping songs for the film.

