Soorarai Pottru Teaser: Suriya starrer's teaser get applauded by Gautham Menon; View Post

Ace director Gowtham Vasudev Menon took to twitter and lauded the teaser of Suriya's next film, Soorarai Pottru.

While Suriya fans are celebrating the newly released teaser of his next film Soorarai Pottru, ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon took to Twitter and lauded the teaser. The teaser was released amid huge expectations and when it was finally released, fans took over social media to express their excitement to watch the movie. Taking to Twitter, Gautham wrote, “#SooraraiPottru Angry young man and an in form Suriya. Can’t wait to see you deliver this brother. Thank you @DirSudhakongara Looks intense, intriguing and theatre worthy.”

Coming back to the film, Soorarai Pottru will be dubbed and released in Telugu too as Aakasam Nee Haddu Ra. The shooting was wrapped up a while back and the movie is all set for a summer 2020 release. When the makers announced that the film will have Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal playing the antagonist, it took audience by sweet surprise. Directed by Sudha K Prasad, the first and second looks of the move took social media by storm.

https://t.co/FRafrXsWfe#SooraraiPottru Angry young man and an in form Suriya. Can’t wait to see you deliver this brother.

Thank you @DirSudhakongara

Looks intense, intriguing and theatre worthy. — Gauthamvasudevmenon (@menongautham) January 8, 2020

Soorarai Pottru will have Aparna Balamurali playing the lead lady. Karunas and Kaali Venkat will be seen playing key supporting roles. Bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment, the film’s action scenes were choreographed by award-winning international stunt director Greg Powell. He is known for his works in notable Hollywood films such as Fast and Furious 6, Skyfall, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (1&2), The Bourne Ultimatum, Lost in Space, among the others.

Credits :Twitter

Read More