Soorarai Pottru Vs Mookuthi Amman: Which Kollywood biggie are you waiting to watch? VOTE NOW

It has been raining first look posters and trailers in Kollywood for the last couple of days. To mark the occasion of Vijayadasami and Ayudhapooja, Kollywood filmmakers have been sharing the first look posters, motion posters, trailers, and teasers of their upcoming film. Two biggies namely Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman and Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru. Both the filmmakers have released the films' trailers on two consequent days and both the trailers received a tremendous positive response. The films will get released on different video streaming platforms.

As far as Mookuthi Amman is concerned, the film is directed by RJ Balaji. The devotional drama is one of the most awaited films of Kollywood. Having Nayanthara in the lead role, the film also stars RJ Bajali in a key role, while veteran actress Urvasi will be seen playing the role of RJ Balaji’s mother. With the trailer, it is understood that the film will be about the arrival of a goddess in a family with an agenda. The trailer received a tremendously positive response from the audience.

On the other hand, the makers of Suriya’s upcoming film Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara, took to their social media space and released the trailer of the film after a long wait. In the trailer, what we see is an aspiring rural man whose ambition is to provide flight journey for Re 1. The trailer promises a nail-biting emotional drama. From the trailer, it is understood that the film will narrate a young man’s journey from a rural village and how his folks encourage him to pursue his dream no matter how tough it is. The film has Aparna Balamurali as the leading lady.

Take this poll below and let us know which of these films are you most excited about.

