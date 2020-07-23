  1. Home
Soorarai Pottru's Kaattu Payale: Suriya, Aparna Balamurali's new song is a perfect musical and visual delight

As promised by director Sudha Kongara, the makers of Suriya's upcoming movie 'Soorari Pottru' have finally unveiled Kaattu Payale song teaser.
Soorarai Pottru's Kaattu Payale: Suriya, Aparna Balamurali's new song is a perfect musical and visual delight
On the occasion of Suriya's birthday, the makers of Soorarai Pottru have released the teaser video of Kaattu Payale song and it is receiving good response. The fun, romantic number sees sizzling chemistry between the lead actors, Suriya and Aparna Balamurali. The euphonic tune in this 1-minute teaser video of song Kaattu Payale is sure to give you the chills. As promised by director Sudha Kongara, the makers of Suriya's upcoming movie 'Soorari Pottru' have finally unveiled Kaattu Payale song teaser. It has been sung by Dhee and penned by Snekan. It is a perfect musical and visual delight! 

Soorarai Pottru also stars Dr.M Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Karunas, Vivek Prasanna, Krishna Kumar and Kaali Venkat. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers can't wait to know what's in stores for them. Reportedly, the makers have pushed the film's release to next year but there is no official announcement on the same yet. There is no clarity if the film will get a big-screen release or would directly release on OTT platform. Soorarai Pottru is backed by Suriya and Guneet Monga and is based on the founder of Air Deccan, GR Gopinath. 

Check out Kaattu Payale song teaser below: 

Suriya’s wife and actress Jyothika’s last film Ponmagal Vandhal was released directly on an OTT platform and it received good response. However, it stirred controversy as Suriya backed Jyothika’s film Ponmagal Vandhal. The theatre owners had threatened to boycott Suriya's movies. 

Credits :YouTube

