Soorarai Pottru's still featuring Suriya in a rugged look will surely impress the fans

The upcoming film, Soorarai Pottru will feature southern star Suriya in the lead. The film is helmed by well-known director Sudha Kongara. The still from the Suriya starrer, features the lead actor in a rugged and intense look. The film is reportedly based on the life of Air Deccan's founder GR Gopinath. The film Soorarai Pottru's teaser has generated a lot of interest and intrigue in the minds of the fans and audience members. The still from the film sees Suriya in his character look with a plane showing partially in the background.

The music direction for the film is done by music composer GV Prakash. The makers had previously released the songs of the film. The fans and music lovers are enjoying the songs of Soorarai Pottru and the songs are already proving to be chartbusters. The film was expected to hit the big screen in the month of May. But, due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, all the cinemas were shut down and the nation was under lockdown. Now, slowly and steadily, the nation is under the process of easing its lockdown measures. The filmmakers across the globe had to suspend their filming and production work due the global outbreak of COVID-19.

Some southern states had allowed the filmmakers to resume the basic work for the films like dubbing. The filmmakers and producers are waiting for the lockdown to get over so that they can resume the filming of their respective films. The fans are eagerly waiting for the film Soorarai Pottru to hit the big screen.

