Soorarari Pottru Aparna Balamurali OPENS UP that she did not know it was a Suriya film when she auditioned

Aparna Balamurali, who will be seen as the leading lady in Sorrarai Pottru, did not know that the film has Suriya as the lead actor when she auditioned for her role.

One of the most awaited movies of Kollywood is the upcoming movie of Suriya, Soorarai Pottru. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film has Aparna Balamurali as the female lead. Talking about her audition for the film, Aparna opened during an interactive section that she did not even know that she was auditioning to star as the leading lady for a Suriya starrer. Though she knew the film would be directed by Sudha, she was unaware of Suriya’s starring.

Aparna Balamurali made her Tamil debut with 8 Thottakkal. She was also seen as the leading lady in GV Prakash starrer Sarvam Thaala Mayam directed by Rajiv Menon. According to The Times Of India, Aparna’s role is Sorrarai Pottru will be a key one and she has a crucial part to play in the film. The film is based on events that happened in the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. Suriya will be seen as a pilot, Nedumaran Rajangam.

The film is jointly bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment respectively. Soorarai Pottru was supposed to be released during this year’s summer. However, the lockdown imposed by the central government to contain the outspread of COVID 19 pandemic, has delayed the film’s release. It is expected that the film will be released as soon as the lockdown is lifted and everything gets back to normal.

