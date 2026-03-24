Soori announces 7th film as lead with director Ravikumar; Gritty actioner to be bankrolled by Pushpa makers

Soori is currently working on his upcoming film Mandaadi, which is expected to be in post-production. Now, the actor has announced his next project with Ayalaan director Ravikumar, which will be bankrolled by Pushpa producers Mythri Movie Makers.

Soori teams up with director Ravikumar

Taking to social media, Soori shared an official update on his next film as a lead, tentatively titled Soori07. The poster shared by the makers features a silhouette of Soori in a gritty pose, holding a weapon in his hand, likely indicating the film’s tone.

Sharing the look, the actor wrote, “Very happy to share my next project with Mythri Movie Makers, one of the finest and most trusted production houses in India. Grateful to Y. Ravi Shankar sir and Naveen Yerneni sir for the trust and love. Glad to work with my director, Ravikumar, a talented and sincere creator. Thanks to Siddharth KR and the Mythri Movie Makers team for their constant support. Thankful to cinema and for all the love that keeps us going.”

Here’s the post:

Director Ravikumar previously helmed the project Ayalaan, starring Sivakarthikeyan. The sci-fi actioner follows a man who teams up with an alien to stop a rogue scientist from creating a deadly Nova gas that could endanger the Earth.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, Kothandam, Bala Saravanan, Bhanupriya, and others in key roles. The film also features Siddharth, who lends his voice to the alien character Tattoo.

Soori’s work front

Soori was last seen in a lead role in the film Maaman , directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj. The drama, based on a story by the actor himself, explores the life of Inba, a man who shares a strong bond with his nephew. However, their lives take a turn after Inba gets married, leading to misunderstandings between them.

The film stars Rajkiran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Swasika, Baba Bhaskar, Bala Saravanan, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, Soori will next appear in the lead role in Mandaadi. The sports action drama is directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, with Telugu actor Suhas playing the primary antagonist. The film also stars Mahima Nambiar, Krish Hassan, Mithun Jai Shankar, Sathyaraj, and others in key roles.

Moreover, his film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, co-starring Nivin Pauly and Anjali, has not yet received a wide release despite premiering at the Rotterdam Film Festival.

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