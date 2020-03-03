Soorpanagai: Regina Cassandra's first look from the Caarthick Raju directorial is intriguing

Vijay Sethupathi who is fondly known as makkal selvan has unveiled the first look poster of Regina Cassandra from the upcoming film Soorpanagai.

The south actor Vijay Sethupathi who is fondly known as makkal selvan by his fans and film audiences has unveiled the first look poster of Regina Cassandra from the upcoming film Soorpanagai. The southern drama which is expected to be a woman-centric film is helmed by Caarthick Raju. The director is known for his film called Thirudan Police. The first look of the gorgeous diva, Regina Cassandra sees her in a traditional saree and jewellery. The south actress in her Soorpanagai look will definitely remind the fans and audience members of a goddess.

The fans took to their social media accounts to share Regina Cassandra's first look and share their feelings about the same. The beautiful actress, Regina Cassandra has acted in films across Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages. The diva played a supportive role in the film titled Kanda Naal Mudhal. From there she moved on to appear in a short film, called Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi. After her short film, there was no looking back for the actress. The sultry siren Regina Cassandra has acted in over 35 films. The director of the film, Soorpanagai also shared the southern beauty's first look on his Twitter account.

Check out the tweet by Vijay Sethupathi:

Post the release of Regina Cassandra's first look, the fans are very curious to know more about the film. The south flick is backed by Apple Tree Studios. South actress Akshara Gowda will reportedly play a key role in the Caarthick Raju directorial. As per the latest new reports, Soorpanagai is a bilingual film, which is being made in Tamil and Telugu.

