Soorpanagai: Regina Cassandra's role has a strong connection with THIS mythological character from Ramayana

The director of Regina Cassandra's Soorpanagai, Caarthick Raju has recently spilled the beans about the similarities between her character in the movie and that of Ramayana's Surpanakha. Read on to know more.

Regina Cassandra’s first look from her upcoming movie Soorpanagai has been unveiled yesterday much to the excitement of the fans. The best part is that it has been unveiled on social media by superstar Vijay Sethupathi. It happens to be a women-centric film that has been helmed by Caarthick Raju. Recently, the director has spilled the beans about Regina’s character in the movie. You will be stunned to know that it has a deep connection with one of the characters of Ramayana - Surpanakha.

Yes, you heard it right. As per Caarthick Raju, Soorpanagai or Surpanakha is an interesting character who has gone through emotional upheavals and has experienced both love and hatred. He adds that her character is also brutal. Caarthick further opens up about Regina’s character and that of the epic Ramayana character by saying that she portrays the role of an archaeologist in the movie who has numerous similarities with the mythological character.

Meanwhile, check out the first look of Soorpanagai below:

It is during the excavation of a site that her character finds out the similarities with Surpanakha. As revealed by the director, certain parts of Soorpanagai have been set against the backdrop of the 1920s. Talking about the Caarthick Raju directorial, apart from Regina, it also features Sathish and Akshara Gowda in the lead roles. Regina has been receiving rave reviews from the fans after the release of her first look from Soorpanagai. The best part is that the shooting schedule for the movie is going to be wrapped up soon.

Credits :Times of India

