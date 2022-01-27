Sophie Choudry recreates Oo Antava song; Composer Devi Sri Prasad and Samantha REACT

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise is a raving success and the film has even surpassed the language barrier with its universal appeal. The song from the film Oo Antava starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in particular, has a separate fanbase. Recently, singer and actress Sophie Choudry shared her own version of the song and it is equally entertaining.

She took to Twitter and shared her attempt on the track, she captioned it, “Well I promised I would try so here it goes!! Pls excuse the mistakes guysSmiling faceFolded hands Such an EPIC song @ThisIsDSP .. @alluarjun @Samanthaprabhu2 Also Indravati you rocked the song! #OoAntava #pushpa #alluarjun #telugu.” Appreciating the number, singer and composer Devi Sri Prasad shared the track on Twitter, “Wowww we never knew U cud sing so well @Sophie_Choudry!! & there r no mistakes!!

Thaaankuu for this video!! Cool Singing & Attitude…@alluarjun @iamRashmika @Samanthaprabhu2 @aryasukku @MythriOfficial @adityamusic @TSeries.”

Check out the post below:

Reacting to the song Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, "Wowwww you did it..Killing it @sophie choudry."

Check out the post below:

Pushpa sees Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Dhananjaya in lead roles. The Sukumar directorial got released in theatres on 17 December 2021 and is currently streaming on an OTT platform.