Soppana Sundari to Viduthalai Part 1: 5 OTT movie releases of the week; Here's when, where you can watch these



It's the weekend and time to binge-watch some interesting movies. Several interesting and blockbuster films are releasing this week and it's going to be a non-stop entertainment weekend for movie buffs. From the South, many exciting films like Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi, and Pathu Thala were released on OTT platforms this week. If you missed watching any of these movies in theatres, you can now watch from your home.

Here are five movies released on OTT you can watch this weekend.

Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi

Actor Naga Shaurya and talented director Srinivas Avasarala'S recently released film Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi, which is with the rom-com entertainer, is out on OTT. Malavika Nair played the female lead. The film is available for streaming on Sun NXT from May 5th. Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi is a heart-warming romance story about Sanjay and Anupama, following their journey from adolescence to their 28th year.

Viduthalai: Part 1

The Vetrimaaran directorial, which has well acclaim from its theatrical release, is a must-watch on OTT. The film is available for streaming on Zee 5. It stars Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, and Gautham Menon in lead roles. Viduthalai: Part 1 was released worldwide theatrically on 31 March 2023 where it received critical acclaim from critics. It is adapted from the short story Thunaivan written by B. Jeyamohan. The film revolves around an earnest cop who faces a slew of unanticipated incidents in his career and how he manages to face all odds forms the rest of the story.



Pathu Thala

Pathu Thala starring Silambarasan TR, which was released recently, became a blockbuster hit. The gangster drama directed by Obeli N Krishna also stars Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Kalaiyarasan as important characters in the movie. It is the official remake of the Kannada flick Mufti. The film is a gangster saga and Simbu plays the role of mafia boss AGR. Music maestro AR Rahman has scored the music for Pathu Thala.

Soppana Sundari

Soppana Sundari, starring Aishwarya Rajesh, is a Tamil comedy caper, which will debut on its platform on May 12 on Disney + Hotstar. The movie boasts an impressive cast of Karunakaran, Sathish, Redin Kingsley, Mime Gopi, and Sunil Reddy, among others, Soppana Sundari follows the unexpected events that unfold in the lives of three women, which spiral out of control when a cunning cop intervenes.



Ravanasura

Ravi Teja starrer Ravanasura, which did good business at the box office numbers, has been released officially for streaming. The film is still streaming now on Amazon Prime in over 240 countries worldwide. The film also stars Jayaram, Megha Akash, and Anu Emmanuel in the lead cast along with Ravi Teja. Ravanasura is an engaging thriller that features Ravi Teja in a quirky role. The film deals with a high-profile case investigated by a criminal lawyer that takes a dark turn.

