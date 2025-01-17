Soubin Shahir calls Rajinikanth’s performance in Coolie ‘outstanding’; confirms next directorial to feature Dulquer Salmaan in lead

Manjummel Boys’ actor Soubin Shahir was recently seen interacting with the press after the release of his movie Pravinkoodu Shappu. During the interaction, the actor shared his experience of working with Rajinikanth for Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Soubin said, “Coolie is a different style of movie by director Lokesh Kanagaraj. It’s very interesting, and Rajini sir has delivered an outstanding performance in the film. Actually, everyone has done great in it.”

Continuing the conversation, Soubin Shahir opened up about his plans following Coolie and confirmed he would be working on his next directorial venture. In his words, the actor stated, “After Coolie, I’ll be stepping into direction. I can’t reveal many details about it as there’s still a lot of time for that, but yes, it is with Dulquer Salmaan .”

For those unaware, Soubin Shahir made his directorial debut in 2017 with the film Parava. The movie, starring Amal Shah, Govind V Pai, Shane Nigam, Jacob Gregory, and many others in leading roles, was a drama that followed the tale of two friends indulging in pigeon flying.

Alongside exploring this theme, the movie also delved into the tragic past of one of their brothers and how it was eventually resolved. Notably, the film also featured Dulquer Salmaan in an extended cameo appearance.

Coming to the actor-director’s current work front, Soubin Shahir has recently hit the big screens with his movie Pravinkoodu Shappu . The Malayalam-language crime thriller, written and directed by Sreeraj Sreenivasan in his debut venture, follows the investigation of a death that occurred inside a toddy shop.

Advertisement

With 11 suspects in total, the police must retrace the events of the night to determine the culprit. The film also incorporates elements of black comedy, with Basil Joseph playing the co-lead.

Looking ahead, Soubin is set to appear in the film Coolie alongside Rajinikanth. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action flick features stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in prominent roles. Additionally, the film is rumored to include a cameo appearance by Aamir Khan.

ALSO READ: Maaman First Look: Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer entertainer set for summer 2025 release