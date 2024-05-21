Soubin Shahir starrer Manjummel Boys to Monkey Man, Sobhita Dhulipala reveals top movie recommendations

Pan-India actress Sobhita Dhulipala is currently making headlines for her recent debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2024. From her oh-so-amazing looks at the International Festival to her interviews, everything about Dhulipala seems to be garnering loads of attention on social media.

On a similar note, in a recent interview, The Night Manager actress revealed her movie recommendations, her favorite genre for binge-watching on OTT, and more.

Sobhita Dhulipala reveals her top 3 movie recommendations

The Made in Heaven fame actress is currently attracting a lot of eyeballs following her appearance at the International event. Social media is flooded with pictures and videos of her Cannes looks and interviews abroad. Recently, Sobhita Dhulipala spoke in detail about her definition of entertainment, her favorite genre, guilty pleasure, and much more.

During a rapid-fire round of a candid interview at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, Sobhita Dhulupala spilled beans on her top three movie recommendations. Talking along the same lines, Sobhita said, '' I just watched Manjummel Boys, heard amazing things about Bramayugam but I am too scared to watch it. But I will watch it with 2-3 people so I'm not scared and Monkey Man(laughs).''

The Cannes debutant also spoke about her favorite genres to binge-watch. She said,'' I am attracted to documentaries, stand-up comedy or Sci-Fi. It's my favorite genre.''

For the ones who don't know, Chidambaram's Manjummel Boys is a February 2024 thriller-adventure starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. in crucial roles.

The second one from Sobhita's recommendation list is a Malayalam folk horror movie, titled Bramayugam. The film is directed by Rahul Sadasivan and was released on n 15 February 2024 in black-and-white format. Bramayugam features Mammootty and Arjun Ashokan in crucial roles.

The last movie that Goodachari mentioned was Monkey Man which happens to be her latest movie alongside Dev Patel. The Hollywood film happens to be Sobhita’s acting debut in English movies and also Dev Patel’s directorial debut.

