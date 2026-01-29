Soundarya confirms Rajinikanth has wrapped up writing for Padayappa 2: ‘It is absolutely brilliant but we…’

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently working on his upcoming movie Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Recently, the actor’s iconic blockbuster from the 1990s, Padayappa, was re-released in theatres, and during its promotions, he revealed plans for a sequel.

Now, his daughter and filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth has confirmed that the superstar has completed writing the story for the film, although further details have yet to be finalised.

Soundarya Rajinikanth confirms Rajinikanth has completed writing for Padayappa 2

In a recent conversation with Indiaglitz, Soundarya Rajinikanth revealed that her father has finished writing the story for Padayappa 2. However, she added, “It is absolutely brilliant, but we haven’t decided on a director and are not sure when it will materialise.”

More about Padayappa

For those unfamiliar, Padayappa is a 1999 blockbuster starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. Directed by KS Ravikumar, the film was based on a story written by the superstar himself.

The film follows a virtuous engineer who returns to his village, clashes with his ambitious step-sister, and overcomes family betrayal and land disputes. Ultimately, he uses his intelligence and moral strength to restore his family’s honour and defeat his enemies, driven by themes of family pride, wealth, revenge, and the triumph of good over evil. Along the way, he also deals with the arrogant Neelambari, who is infatuated with him.

The movie featured Ramya Krishnan, Soundarya, Lakshmi, Sithara, Radha Ravi, and others in pivotal roles.

Rajinikanth’s upcoming movies

Rajinikanth is next set to appear in the lead role in Jailer 2. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film will serve as a sequel to the 2023 hit Jailer, with actors such as Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, and others expected to make appearances. The movie is expected to be released by mid-2026.

Speculation also suggests that Shah Rukh Khan might make a cameo appearance in the film; however, no official confirmation has been made.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth will subsequently appear in the lead role in a film tentatively titled Thalaivar173. Directed by Don fame Cibi Chakravarthy, the movie is touted to be a light-hearted action entertainer.

Initially, director Sundar C was set to helm the project with the superstar. However, due to prior commitments, the filmmaker exited the project.

