Soundarya Rajinikanth celebrates Pongal with husband Vishagan Vanangamudi and in laws; See Pic
Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi celebrated Makar Sankranti and Pongal festival with their family. Soundarya, who is super active on social media, took to Twitter and shared a wonderful picture of her performing puja along with her husband Vishagan Vanangamudi and in-laws. Rajinikanth's daughter tweeted, "Wishing you all a very happy Pongal .. with my adorable Husband & absolutely amazing in-laws Vanaga appa and Usha amma pic with Thalaivar soon." Soundarya also mentioned about soon sharing a picture with superstar father Rajinikanth.
Wishing you all a very happy Pongal .. with my adorable Husband & absolutely amazing in-laws Vanaga appa and Usha amma pic with Thalaivar soon #HappyPongal pic.twitter.com/YihFbz65Jj
— soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) January 15, 2020
Meanwhile, post their wedding last year, in an interview to JFW magazine, Soundarya revealed, "Ved took a liking the first time he met Vishagan. I showed him Vishagan’s picture and said: “see daddy”. Vishagan is very patient with Ved. It was the Muhurtham time and Ved wasn’t at the Mandapam yet. I was really tensed but Vishagan turned towards me and said, “I will not marry you until Ved arrives."
