Soundarya Rajinikanth celebrates Pongal with husband Vishagan Vanangamudi and in laws; See Pic

Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi celebrated Makar Sankranti and Pongal festival with their family. Soundarya, who is super active on social media, took to Twitter and shared a wonderful picture of her performing puja along with her husband Vishagan Vanangamudi and in-laws. Rajinikanth's daughter tweeted, "Wishing you all a very happy Pongal .. with my adorable Husband & absolutely amazing in-laws Vanaga appa and Usha amma pic with Thalaivar soon." Soundarya also mentioned about soon sharing a picture with superstar father Rajinikanth.

Soundarya and Vishagan Vanangamudi are setting major couple goals. Rajinikanth's daughter keeps treating fans with some amazing photos of her with hubby Vishangan. For the uninitiated, this is Soundarya and Vishagan's second marriage. Soundarya has a three-year-old son named Ved Krishna from her first marriage. The daughter of the superstar got married to businessman Ashwin in 2010, but the two parted ways after around 4 years of their marriage. The couple got married to each other in a lavish wedding in Chennai on February 11, 2019, followed by a grand reception.

Wishing you all a very happy Pongal .. with my adorable Husband & absolutely amazing in-laws Vanaga appa and Usha amma pic with Thalaivar soon #HappyPongal pic.twitter.com/YihFbz65Jj — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) January 15, 2020

Meanwhile, post their wedding last year, in an interview to JFW magazine, Soundarya revealed, "Ved took a liking the first time he met Vishagan. I showed him Vishagan’s picture and said: “see daddy”. Vishagan is very patient with Ved. It was the Muhurtham time and Ved wasn’t at the Mandapam yet. I was really tensed but Vishagan turned towards me and said, “I will not marry you until Ved arrives."

