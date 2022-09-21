Soundarya Rajinikanth drops FIRST PIC of her son with dad Rajinikanth: 'Blessed with amazing gifts'
Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya recently welcomed a baby boy and named him Veer. Now, she shared the first pic of her newborn with her dad superstar Rajinikanth in one frame from her birthday celebration. Soundarya celebrated her birthday on September 20 with her family in Chennai. She also penned a lovely note along with the pic.
In the pic, Soundarya is seen carrying her baby boy in arms with her father Rajinikanth standing behind her. Sharing the pic on Twitter, she wrote, "To every person who took time to wish me on my birthday yesterday THANK YOU SO SO SO MUCH.. . gods have blessed me with the best gift this year, my Veer papa. And having this amazing gods child behind me always life is a true blessing!!!"
Taking to Twitter on Sunday, she shared the arrival of her baby boy with heartwarming pictures from her pregnancy shoot. She also revealed that the child has been named Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi. Soundaraya Rajinikanth is yet to reveal the baby's face. This newborn is the first child with her second husband Vishagan.
Now, talking about Rajinikanth, the superstar will next appear on the silver screens with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer. Backed by Sun Pictures, the drama will see Shiva Rajkumar, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Vinayakan in ancillary roles, along with others. The film is slated to release in theatres by the Summer of 2023.
Rajinikanth recently met Shah Rukh Khan as both were shooting at the same studio in Chennai for their respective films, Jailer and Jawan. they took some time off their schedules and got together on the sets of their films.