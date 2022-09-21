Soundarya Rajinikanth drops FIRST PIC of her son with dad Rajinikanth: 'Blessed with amazing gifts'

Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya recently welcomed a baby boy and named him Veer. Now, she shared the first pic of her newborn with her dad superstar Rajinikanth in one frame from her birthday celebration. Soundarya celebrated her birthday on September 20 with her family in Chennai. She also penned a lovely note along with the pic.

In the pic, Soundarya is seen carrying her baby boy in arms with her father Rajinikanth standing behind her. Sharing the pic on Twitter, she wrote, "To every person who took time to wish me on my birthday yesterday THANK YOU SO SO SO MUCH.. . gods have blessed me with the best gift this year, my Veer papa. And having this amazing gods child behind me always life is a true blessing!!!"