Soundarya Rajinikanth shares an adorable pic with son Ved and husband Vishagan; Says 'Our baby turns 5'

Soundarya's son Ved is all grown up now and as its nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, the family had a small celebration at home in Chennai.

Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya, who is now married to businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi, recently took to social media and shared an adorable picture of her son Ved as he turned 5 years old. Soundarya's son is all grown up now and as its nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, they had a small celebration at home in Chennai. Sharing a cute picture of Ved cutting the cake with Vishagan holding him up high, Soundarya tweeted, "1...2...3...4 & just like that Red our baby turns 5,,,, we celebrate you everyday Smiling face with halo.. god bless you our little angel Ved papa !!! #HappyBirthdayVed."

Soundarya and Vishagan Vanangamudi got married in a lavish wedding at The Leela Palace in Chennai last year. Not many know, during the Muhurtham time on the day of the wedding, Soundarya was quite tensed about her son Ved not being with her. But it was Vishagan who calmed her and said, "I will not marry you until Ved arrives."

Check out the picture below: 1...2...3...4 & just like that our baby turns 5 we celebrate you everyday god bless you our little angel Ved papa !!! #HappyBirthdayVed pic.twitter.com/TzsGXagMgd — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) May 6, 2020

Soundarya got married to businessman Ashwin in 2010, but the two parted ways after around 4 years of marriage. This is also the second marriage for Vishagan Vanangamudi. Ved is Soundarya's son from the first marriage.

Soundarya is active on social media and often shares such beautiful family moments.

