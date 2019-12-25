Soundarya Rajinikanth shares a lovely moment with husband Vishagan from their Christmas celebration

Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth shared a lovely moment with husband Vishagan from their Christmas celebration. The duo looks beautiful together as they pose beside a Christmas tree.

Celebrities have got into the perfect holiday spirit and are enjoying every bit of the moment. The best time of the year is here and South celebrities are celebrating Christmas in their own special way. While Samantha Akkineni celebrated Christmas Day with underprivileged children, Mahesh Babu hosted an intimate dinner party for close friends and family members. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda decided to stick to his old tradition of fulfilling wishes of his fans on this special day by turning Devera Santa. Jr NTR to Allu Arjun, South Indian actors are wishing Merry Christmas to their fans on social media.

The duo looks beautiful together as they pose with a Christmas tree. The other picture sees Soundarya's son in a Santa Clause get-up as he poses with the Christmas tree. Sharing the photos on Twitter, Soundarya wrote, "From our family to yours #MerryChristmas love peace and happiness." Check out below what and how celebrities are enjoying this Christmas.

From our family to yours #MerryChristmas love peace and happiness pic.twitter.com/XnrWaq2oHw — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) December 25, 2019

Samantha Akkineni is a true inspiration. The stunner celebrated the festival with special kids and the photos are winning the Internet. The Majili actress also shared a wonderful message: “Christmas is most truly Christmas when we celebrate it by giving the light of love to those who need it the most . Count your blessings and be grateful for them . From the bottom of my heart I wish you all a wonderful Christmas and a very happy new year.”

