Soundarya Rajinikanth wishes husband Vishagan Vanangamudi on his birthday in a heartwarming post; See Pics

Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya took to her Twitter account to wish husband Vishagan Vanangamudi on his birthday. She shared two stunning pictures from the birthday celebration on her Twitter account.
South megastar Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya took to her Twitter account to wish husband Vishagan Vanangamudi on his birthday in a hear-warming post. Soundarya Rajinikanth shared two stunning pictures from the birthday celebration which also features Soundarya's son Ved Krishna. In one photo Vishagan Vanangamudi is seen with the little one, and the other photo sees Soundarya along with husband Vishagan Vanangamudi as he is cutting his birthday cake. The beautiful couple Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi tied the knot on February 11, 2019.

The who's who from the south film industry were present at the wedding which took place at The Leela Palace in Chennai. Celebrities like Indian 2 actor Kamal Haasan, Kajol and many other south film industry actors were present at the couple's wedding. Soundarya Rajinikanth reportedly said some time ago how her husband Vishagan Vanangamudi got along really well with her son, Ved Krishna. Soundarya Rajinikanth was previously married to businessman Ashwin Ramkumar.

Check out Soundarya Rajinikanth's post

The former couple welcomed a baby boy on May 6, 2015. Soundarya Rajinikanth and Ashwin Ramkumar parted ways formally in the year 2017. The fans and followers of the stunning diva, Soundarya Rajinikanth were delighted to see the latest pictures from husband, Vishagan Vanangamudi's birthday celebration.

