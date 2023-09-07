Soundarya Rajnikanth seeks blessings from superstar father Rajnikanth as she makes a BIG announcement

Soundarya Rajinikanth, the acclaimed filmmaker, and daughter of the legendary actor Rajinikanth, expressed her excitement and gratitude in her heartwarming Twitter post as she received the blessings of the iconic Superstar himself for her upcoming web series project.

Soundarya Rajinikanth, who has made a name for herself in the film industry with her creative vision and directorial prowess, took to her social media platform to share her joy. In the post, she referred to her father as Thalaiva, lovingly called by his fans.

Saundarya’s excitement for her OTT comeback

After a brief hiatus from the entertainment scene, Soundarya is making a return to OTT, this time teaming up with actor Ashok Selvan for an exciting original series. The production of their upcoming show commenced in Chennai, marked by a traditional pooja ritual, a moment captured and shared by Soundarya on her social media platforms.

The series, Gangs, helmed by director and writer Noah Abraham, will see Ashok Selvan taking on the lead role. Soundarya, serving as the show's creative force, shared her enthusiasm, stating, “And we begin on this auspicious day. proud to be the showrunner for this awesome series we have been working on for the past few years !!!” Her excitement was boundless when she further added, “Writer & director – Noah Abraham, featuring our dear & dynamic @AshokSelvan and a stellar cast and the most Amazing crew we will announce soon !!!!” She ended with a warm thank you to her team and shared the excitement of collaborating with Amazon Prime.

On a related note, another daughter, Aishwarya's Laal Salaam has a cameo of Rajinikanth. For the unversed, Rajinikanth will be seen in an extended cameo with Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles. The film is directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

As Soundarya's web series project continues to unfold, it is sure to be marked by the love, blessings, and inspiration drawn from her iconic father, making it a much-anticipated addition to the world of digital entertainment.

