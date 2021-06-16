Soundarya to Shankar Nag: South celebs who passed away due to an accident

The South Indian film industry has faced difficult times in the past as well. Actors like Shankar Nag, Soundarya and a few others also lost their lives in tragic accidents.

In a heartbreaking piece of news, the National award-winning Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 38. Sanchari Vijay met with a road accident on Friday and sustained major head injuries. The doctors immediately performed surgery and removed a blood clot from his head. "He is brain dead and his family has to decide whether they can donate his organs," a doctor attending the actor had revealed to reporters.

Sanchari Vijay had stepped out to buy medicines with his friend who was riding the bike. The motorcycle skidded and hit the pole in the night at JP Nagar. Sanchari Vijay's sudden demise left his fans and the entire film industry in a state of shock. The South Indian film industry has faced such difficult times in the past as well. Actors like Shankar Nag, Soundarya and a few others also lost their lives in tragic accidents.

Here's a look at the celebs who passed away in an accident and created a void in the industry:

Shankar Nag: Shankar Nag, who is still a name to reckon with in the Kannada film industry​ died in a most unfortunate accident. The actor met with an accident in Davangere while he was returning from a trip in 1990. He was 35 years old then.

Soundarya: South and Bollywood actress Soundarya was was 5 months pregnant when she died in a tragic aeroplane crash. Soundarya passed away at a very young age of 31. She lost her life in 2004 after the aircraft in which she was travelling along with her brother Amarnath crashed. It had visited Bengaluru during an election campaign to support BJP Party. She was travelling to Karimnagar from Bangalore on April 17, 2004, at 1.30 PM. Reportedly, within a few minutes of take-off, the airplane in which they were travelling caught fire and crashed, thus taking the life of the actress and her brother.

Sunil: In 1994, Kannada actors Malashri and Sunil met with a car accident when their car was hit by a truck. While Malashri suffered multiple injuries, Sunil died within an hour.

Anil and Uday: Kannada actors Uday and Anil drowned during the shooting of the Kannada film Masthigudi and were found 3 days later. Duniya Vijay who was with them survived while Uday and Anli drowned in the lake after they jumped from a helicopter without any safety measures.

Mano: Tamil actor and mimicry artist Mano passed away in 2019 after meeting with a road accident. Mano, who was travelling with his wife in the car lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a median. Mano died on the spot while his wife sustained major injuries and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. The couple has a seven-year-old daughter.

Ravi Teja's younger brother Bharath: Tollywood actor Ravi Teja's younger brother Bharath lost his life after his car hit the stationary lorry on the outer ring road near Kothwalguda in Shamshabad. The accident took place in 2017 late in the night. Bharath, who was alone in the car, died on the spot.

