South actor Pawan apologizes for his remark on Thalapathy Vijay's Kuruvi; Read details

During the 100th day celebration of Vetri Maaran's film, Asuran, south actor Pawan who played a crucial role in the film made a remark at the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Kuruvi. Pawan during his speech stated that when he was present at the 150 days celebration of the south flick Kuruvi starring south megastar Thalapathy Vijay, he was not sure whether the it was true or not. This comment by the south actor Pawan has caused a kind of outrage among the fans of the Bigil star Thalapathy Vijay.

The speech by the Asuran actor went viral on social media and the outrage caused made the south actor Pawan apologize for his comment on the south drama Kuruvi. During an interview Pawan said he wants to apologize the remark he made on the Master actor's film called Kuruvi. The south drama was released in the year 2008. South actor Pawan has featured in many of Vetri Maaran's film. The also starred on the director's film called Vada Chennai. The film saw south megastar Dhanush in the lead. Currently, south superstar Thalapathy Vijay is focusing on the upcoming film Master. The film is helmed by ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The director is known for his last release titled Kaithi.

This film saw south actor Karthi in the lead. The film Kaithi did perform well at the box office and the fans appreciated the efforts of the entire team including the director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The fans and film audience have a lot of expectations from the film Master as the film will see Thalapathy Vijay in a challenging role.

