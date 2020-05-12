South actor Sudheer Babu clears the air about releasing his upcoming film V on a digital streaming platform

Nani will be essaying a brutal and dark villain who will be seen locking horns with Sudheer Babu who is essaying a police officer in the film V.

The much-awaited thriller film titled V will have Gang Leader star Nani and Sudheer Babu playing the lead. The Jersey actor Nani will be essaying a brutal and dark villain who will be seen locking horns with Sudheer Babu who is essaying a police officer in the film. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the makers of the film V have received multiple offers from digital streaming platforms to release the film digitally. Now, as per the latest news reports, southern actor, Sudheer Babu has cleared the air about the film's digital release stating that earlier they were planning to release half portion of the film on a digital streaming platform and the remaining half will be released in cinemas.

The actor further states that after watching the first half of a digital platform, the makers of the film felt that the fans and audience members would be very eager to watch the remaining part on the big screen. Sudheer Babu also reportedly revealed that producer of the film V, Dil Raju did not agree over releasing the film on a digital streaming service. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting to see the film.

The first look poster of Natural Star Nani from the upcoming film V looks very intense and intriguing. There are a cat and mouse chase on the film between the two characters essayed by Nani and Sudheer Babu. The film is expected to be an edge of the seat thriller. The fans are very curious to find out what the film has to offer to the audiences.

