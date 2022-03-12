Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her baby bump as she poses for perfect family portrait with husband & dog

South actress Kajal Aggarwal is expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, whom she married in 2020. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a perfect family portrait flaunting her baby as she posed along with her husband and pet dog. The monochrome features Kajal smiling her heart out with her little and cute family.

Sharing the pic on her Instagram handle, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "#ThisIsUs." Her sister Nisha reacted to the pic and commented "We love #thisisus."

Kajal tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30th, 2020. While their wedding was an intimate affair due to COVID-19, it was nothing less than a dream as they took vows in the stunning Taj Mahal Palace hotel, Mumbai. Kajal and her husband have the most real love story. The duo were friends for 7 years and were in a relationship for 3 years before the wedding. It was the pandemic that pushed them to take the plunge.

On the work front, Kajal is waiting for the release of the much-anticipated movie Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 29.Post Acharya, Kajal doesn't have any films lined up as she has taken a break from work and is spending quality time with family and enjoying soon to be motherhood phase.

