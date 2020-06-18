  1. Home
South actress Poonam Kaur reveals shocking details about a director; Says Media, movie mafia controlled by him

Poonam Kaur alleged that the director is spoiling a top star's personal as well as professional life. She also mentioned how the Telugu director pushed her into depression.
South Indian actress Poonam Kaur recently took to social media and made some shocking allegations about a director. However, she didn't reveal the name of the director in her social media posts. Poonam Kaur alleged that the director is spoiling a top star's personal as well as professional life. She also mentioned how the Telugu director pushed her into depression. Poonam's these revelations come after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The young and talented actor ended his life at his home in Mumbai. Reportedly, he was into depression for the last few months. A lot of celebs recently took to Twitter and are sharing awareness of mental health. 

In a series of her tweets, Poonam Kaur wrote, "Media is controlled by him, movie mafia is controlled by him, advertisements are controlled by him, the way he communicated to me thru indirect articles online made me feel more sick thru my depression ...unnecessary articles putting me down.. I gave one reply n that was direct."

Also Read: After Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Khushbu Sundar OPENS UP on suffering from depression & wanted to end life 

One of her tweets read, "Speaking about Savitiri Garu on the stage n never ever promoting a local talent ... rather stopping some one from doing that coz u think it’s not right after the girl was declared beautiful by ipl ...u know minister sons n big families so what ? I think u r sick n manipulative .." 

Check out her Tweets below: 

Credits :Twitter

