South actress Poonam Kaur reveals shocking details about a director; Says Media, movie mafia controlled by him

South Indian actress Poonam Kaur recently took to social media and made some shocking allegations about a director. However, she didn't reveal the name of the director in her social media posts. Poonam Kaur alleged that the director is spoiling a top star's personal as well as professional life. She also mentioned how the Telugu director pushed her into depression. Poonam's these revelations come after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The young and talented actor ended his life at his home in Mumbai. Reportedly, he was into depression for the last few months. A lot of celebs recently took to Twitter and are sharing awareness of mental health.

In a series of her tweets, Poonam Kaur wrote, "Media is controlled by him, movie mafia is controlled by him, advertisements are controlled by him, the way he communicated to me thru indirect articles online made me feel more sick thru my depression ...unnecessary articles putting me down.. I gave one reply n that was direct."

One of her tweets read, "Speaking about Savitiri Garu on the stage n never ever promoting a local talent ... rather stopping some one from doing that coz u think it’s not right after the girl was declared beautiful by ipl ...u know minister sons n big families so what ? I think u r sick n manipulative .."

Check out her Tweets below:

my friend approached a director not once but twice ..thrice saying Poonam is unwell she is completely not ok .... can we do some thing about this situation .....and there are delaying techniques by the director...then I asked ...what do we do now I feel absolutely sick n sad ... — पूनम कौर poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) June 17, 2020

i Again asked him can we resolve this situation ...can I talk ....I feel sick n suicidal .....

director says ( emi zargadu ..... nuvvu chachipotey one day news untavu ) ...this one sentence n his escaping approach made me feel so shitty about myself that ...#heartless #painful — पूनम कौर poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) June 17, 2020

Media is controlled by him ,movie mafia is controlled by him , advertisements are controlled by him,the way he communicated to me thru indirect articles online made me feel more sick thru my depression ...unnecessary articles putting me down ..I gave one reply n that was direct . — पूनम कौर poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) June 17, 2020

journey with this man saying ‘’Madiya ratri kuda problem untey nenu vasTanu ....to nuvvu chachipotey one day news untavu ‘’ seriously? Why I was unwell,m still not ok you remove my name movie casting list u remove my pics from audio function,seriously? Those words resound! — पूनम कौर poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) June 17, 2020

Speaking about Savitiri Garu on the stage n never ever promoting a local talent ... rather stopping some one from doing that coz u think it’s not right after the girl was declared beautiful by ipl ...u know minister sons n big families so what ? I think u r sick n manipulative .. — पूनम कौर poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) June 17, 2020

And for a fact I never approached him for anything other than resolving an issue,his delaying n manipulative techniques ,misusing the power given by ministers n friends ... casting only ur muses..doing nothing but bhajana ... u want to silently ban me it’s fine but u r no #guruji — पूनम कौर poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) June 17, 2020

U have done thing but manipulated your friends life for your benefit ... i don’t think anyone has benefitted out of his life like u did .... ur manipulative ...ur sick .... #guruji — पूनम कौर poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) June 17, 2020

U stopped ur friend from getting back to his very loving wife ... who she could have died for n the star gets abused today why coz of u coming in between them..children suffered,he suffered ,he still suffers ... why did u do this ...are u places to kill him like slow poison ? — पूनम कौर poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) June 17, 2020

A very humble n gentle approach of resolving issue was responded with deaf ear ... I was shocked n I am not still out of shocks given to me for nothing I have done ... m startled with what happend with #SushantSinghRajput i don’t want to end up like him ... Still under thearapy ! — पूनम कौर poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) June 17, 2020

