South actress Praveena holds a snakelet in her hands after calling for its rescue; Says was scared initially

A member of the Poojappura Snake Park came to save the snakelet. The actress who was initially very scared was seen holding it in her hands.

In a video shared on YouTube, fans and followers of the south actress Praveena can see her holding a snakelet in her hands. If reports are to be believed then the snakelet was found under a stone and the actress immediately called for its rescue. A member of the Poojappura Snake Park came to save the snakelet. After rescuing the snakelet, the actress who was initially very scared was seen holding it in her hands. The fans and viewers of the video were surprised to see the actress overcoming her fear so quickly to hold the snakelet in her hands.

In the video, the actress is seen stating that when people see a snake, they immediately get scared and try to run away from it. But, the south actress also adds that she too was fearful initially. The southern actress Praveena is a well-known name in the south film industry. News reports suggest that the actress has made several appearances in TV shows. Praveena's latest video of her holding a snakelet in her hands surprised many fans who thought the actress would get scared of doing so.

Check out Praveena's video:

But, Praveena not only managed to rescue the little snakelet but also was seen carrying it in her hands. It was for the very first time when the TV audiences and followers of the actress witnessed her rescuing a snakelet. The actress seems happy that she could save the snakelet from getting lost with the help of Poojappura Snake Park employee, who is also seen in the video.

