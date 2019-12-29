South actress Urvashi to essay Dileep's wife in the upcoming film Kesu Ee Veedinte Nathan; Read details

This is the first time when south actor Dileep is joining hands with director Nadir Shah. Dileep featured in the south film called Ramaleela.

The south actress Kavitha Rajini who is known as Urvashi in the south film industry is all set to star in the film called Kesu Ee Veedinte Nathan. This is the first time when south actor Dileep is joining hands with director Nadir Shah. Dileep featured in the south film called Ramaleela which was a super hit film. The director of the film, Kesu Ee Veedinte Nathan has now reportedly said that the Dileep starrer is a mass entertainer with lots of humour in it. The director Nadir Shah also adds that the film will have many comic moments in the story line.

The film, Kesu Ee Veedinte Nathan helmed by Nadir Shah will for the first time see Urvashi share the screen space with south actor Dileep and is expected to play the role of his wife. As per the latest reports on the film, the film will see the lead actor Dileep essay the role of a 60 year old man. The film will also star actors like Sidhique, Salim Kumar, Shaji Jon, Kottayam Nazeer. The Dileep starrer is written by Sajeev Pazhoor. As per reports in the media, south actor Dileep had said that he has no issues in working along with former wife and Asuran actress Manju Warrier.

The south star said that if a film's story line demands that he share screen space with his former wife Manju Warrier, he would happily do so. There is no official word out yet about the film and its cast. But, for the director of Kesu Ee Veedinte Nathan has said that the film will feature Urvashi and Dileep.

