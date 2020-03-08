South actress Vedhika Kumar is winning hearts with her latest picture; Check it out

The southern beauty Vedhika Kumar is seen in a light-coloured top and hair tied back. Check out the picture.

The south siren Vedhika Kumar in her latest picture. The southern beauty, Vedhika Kumar is seen in a light-coloured top and hair tied back. The fans are drooling over the diva's latest picture. The south actress feature in the film called The Body. This film was helmed by south director Jeethu Joseph. The ace director is known for his film titled Drishyam with south megastar Mohanlal in the lead. The south actress spoke in an interview about her experience of working in a Bollywood film.

Vedhika Kumar reportedly stated that it was a great experience shooting with Emraan Hashmi. The sultry diva added that Emraan is a very humble actor and that he makes you feel very comfortable on the sets of the film. The actress has worked in south film industry and states that the working styles in both the film industries is quite different. The stunning actress got a lot of appreciation for the role in the film The Body. The gorgeous actress will be seen in some interesting projects in the coming days. Vedhika Kumar is a well-known name in the south film industry.

Check out Vedhika Kumar's picture:

The actress enjoys a massive fan following. The southern beauty reportedly stated in an interview that she is looking forward to working with actors like Vicky Kaushal and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The fans and the film audience are hoping to see the gorgeous actress on the silver screen very soon.

