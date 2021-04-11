South Best and Worst Dressed Celebs Of Week: Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia to Keerthy Suresh; Take a look

Nayanthara flaunted her best stylish look as she was heading to Kochi with filmmaker boyfriend Vignesh Shivan.

With the second week of April coming to an end, we are back with our 'South Best and Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week' edition. Be at the airport or promoting their films, the celebs are always on the go but never without putting their best fashion foot forward. This week, South beauties Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Tamannaah Bhatia and others treated us with their fashion looks. While some managed to turn heads, a few couldn't. Let's take a look at who wore what this week.

1. Nayanthara: Nayanthara flaunted her best stylish look as she was heading to Kochi with filmmaker boyfriend Vignesh Shivan. The actress was seen sporting ripped best-fit denim jeans with a white jacket shirt and teamed it with stilettos. Though not so summer-friendly outfit, Nayan carried her casual look well with confidence. She sure knows how to keep it classic.

2. Tamannaah Bhatia: For one of the promotional events in Hyderabad, Tamanaah Bhatia opted for a floral maxi dress and we are totally in love with the outfit. From head to toe, she looked pretty! What do you think? Yay or Nay?

3. Rakul Preet Singh: Rakul Preet Singh, known for her casual and chic style statement, treated us with another stunning look. The actress was spotted in Mumbai this week wearing black baggy denim paired with a spaghetti top and corduroy shirt. We liked it!

4. Keerthy Suresh: Keerthy Suresh recently shared a few photos of herself wearing a purple printed pantsuit by House Of Three Studio. While we totally loved her hair and makeup, something looked off about the outfit. Too much print though? However, it is great to see the actress stepping out of her comfort zone and trusting her stylist by trying quirky outfits. Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

5. Aditi Rao Hydari: With bell-bottom and baggy jeans have taken over the fashion trend, Aditi Rao Hydari also tried her hands at it. The stunner opted for blue denim jeans paired with a tube top and printed knotted shirt over it. It's a yay from us!

