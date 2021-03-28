South Best & Worst Dressed Celebs This Week: Keerthy Suresh, Tamannaah Bhatia to Pooja Hegde; Take a look

From promotional looks to airport-dressing, the South beauties turned enough heads with their fashion choices this week.

This week, South celebs were seen making their best stylish appearance at awards shows and promotional events. Besides being the talk of the town for their upcoming films, celebs also make sure to put their best fashion foot forward. From promotional looks to airport-dressing, the actors turned enough heads with their fashion choices this week. While Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the Sulthan trailer launch, Keerthy Suresh was seen at Rang De promotions.

Let's take a look at the best and worst dressed South celebs of the week:

1. Keerthy Suresh:



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial) For the promotions of her recently released film Rang De, Keerthy Suresh opted for Amit Aggarwal new age metallic saree with hand-embellished details. Styled by Shravya Varma, Keerthy completed her look with straight hair, layers of makeup and accessorised with earrings. While we loved the choice of saree and colour, the final look didn't come out as great as it should have been.

2. Tamannaah Bhatia:



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) At a recent awards show, Tamannaah Bhatia graced the red carpet in an all-pink thigh-high slit gown. Styled by Sukriti Grover, Tam completed her look with hair in a messy bun, minimal makeup, glossy lips, and accessorised with diamond earrings. Yay or Nay?

3. Rakul Preet Singh:



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla South (@pinkvillasouth) Summer season is here and Rakul Preet Singh has been treating us with some cool yet casual looks. The actress is being spotted wearing some pretty summer-friendly outfits but one of our favourites is this white shirt dress. She is slaying in casual and beating the heat like a pro!

4. Pooja Hegde:

At LFW this week, Pooja Hegde walked the runway for designer Varun Chakkilam in a lovely white with blue botanical prints lehenga. She wore her sheer dupatta in a cape-style at the back. From outfit to her makeup, everything was just so on-point. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

5. Rashmika Mandanna:

At the trailer of her Tamil debut film Sulthan, Rashmika Mandanna graced the event in a pastel saree. She carried the look with sheer grace and confidence but the final outcome could have been a bit better. Something looked off about her look.

6. Hansika Motwani:



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika) For her brother's Mehendi ceremony, Hansika opted for a pink embellished lehenga by Abhinav Mishra. She completed her look with open hair in curls and accessorised with maang tikka. Giving a modern twist to her stunning look, Hansika teamed her lehenga with a pair of white shoes.

Which is your favourite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.

