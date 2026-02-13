South biggies to attend Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's grand wedding reception in March?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda might not have opened up about their relationship, but the buzz around their wedding has left fans restless. The latest update is that the couple will be hosting a grand reception in Hyderabad in March after tying the knot by the end of February this year. Apparently, the event will be attended by some big names of the South Indian film industry. Read on for more details.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to host star-studded reception

All eyes are and have been on Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. That’s why even the slightest of sneak peeks and inside tip is quickly picked up by eagle-eyed fans. Reports suggest that the couple is busy planning their intimate wedding, which is set to take place at a palace in Udaipur on February 26, 2026.

A couple of days later, they will also be hosting a star-studded wedding reception on March 4, 2026. According to NTV Telugu, the grand reception will be hosted in Hyderabad at a popular convention centre. Moreover, several South biggies and celebs from Bollywood are also expected to mark their presence at the event.

Earlier, Filmfare reported that the couple had visited their wedding location in Udaipur multiple times to oversee the arrangements themselves. While they are keeping their wedding close-knit, some industry besties of the celebs are expected to make an appearance at the event.

A source close to the development informed the publication that only Vijay’s close friends, like director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and actors and directors who have worked with him, will be invited for the wedding. “This is a conscious decision taken by them for privacy,” stated the insider.

If rumors are to be believed, the couple got engaged at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence in the first week of October, around Dasara. The private ceremony was only attended by their families. Having said that, neither Rashmika nor Vijay has spoken about their alleged wedding. However, the Animal actress told The Hollywood Reporter India, “I wouldn't like to confirm or deny the marriage. I will just say when it's to be spoken about, we shall.”

