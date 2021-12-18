South celebrity weddings of 2021: Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lohitha Reddy to Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta

Though the COVID-19 lockdowns forced people to stay indoors, the mahurat dates for the weddings continued to line up. Many celebs like Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal, actor Nithiin got married in 2020 while a few decided to tie the knot low-key amid the pandemic this year as well. From singer Sunitha to Vishnu Vishal and Pranitha Subhash, here’s a round of celebrities who got married in 2021.

Scroll down below to check out the most talked-about celebrity weddings in 2021:

1. Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal and badminton player Jwala Gutta tied the knot on April 22. It was a dreamy wedding attended by their close friends and family members. For the unversed, Vishnu was before married to Rajini Natraj, daughter of the actor K. Natraj. They got divorced in 2018. Vishnu has a son from his first marriage with Rajini. On the other hand, Jwala got divorced in June 2011.

2. Pranitha Subhash wedding with Nithin

Kannada actress Pranitha Subhash announced her wedding to boyfriend Nithin this year in June. Among many other celebs, Kajal Aggarwal was the first one to wish the newlyweds a happy married life. Taking to her Twitter space, Kajal wrote, "Big congratulations @pranitasubhash and Nitin ! Wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness."

3. Uthara Unni got married to a Mangalore-based businessman Nithesh S Nair

PC: Design and weddings Instagram

Mollywood actress and popular dancer Uthara Unni married a Kozhikode native and a Mangalore-based businessman Nithesh S Nair in a traditional wedding ceremony.

4. Karthik Kumar ties the knot with actress Amrutha Srinivasan

Standup comedian and actor Karthik Kumar, who was earlier married to playback singer and RJ Suchitra, has found love and is married again to actress Amrutha Srinivasan. They got married in December and a few photos of them celebrating their big day surfaced on social media. Amrutha Srinivasan is 16 years younger than Karthik.

5. Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lohitha Reddy:

Kartikeya tied the knot with his fiancé Lohitha Reddy in a traditional wedding on November 21 in Hyderabad followed by a reception for friends from the industry. Megastar Chiranjeevi also attended the wedding to bless the couple. For the unversed, Kartikeya and Lohitha Reddy fell in love while they were studying together at NIT Warangal in 2010. Kartikeya proposed her for a wedding publicly at the raja Vikramarka pre-release ceremony.

6. Malayalam actress Lijomol Jose gets married to Arun Antony Onisseril

PICTURE BY: PeppeAds photography.

Malayalam actress Lijomol Jose tied the knot to Arun Antony Onisseril in Kerala on October 5, 2021. They got married at a beautiful church wedding.

7. Telugu singer Sunitha and Ram:

Popular singer Sunitha Upadrasta tied the knot this year in January with digital entrepreneur Ram Krishna Veerapaneni in Hyderabad. It was a close-knit affair with only close friends and family members in attendance.

8. Chandra Lakshman gets married to Tosh Christy:

Swantham Sujatha fame Chandra Lakshman got married to Tosh Christy in a small ceremony in presence of their close friends and family members. Making the first announcement about their relationship, Chandra Lakshman wrote, "YES! That's what we said..As we embark on a new journey with the consent and blessings of our families,we wanted to include you,our wellwishers,in our happiness. Putting an end to all the endless questions about my marriage. Bless us and keep us in your prayers..Shall keep you all posted."

9. Lyricist-turned-actor Snekan Sivaselvam and actress Kannika Ravi:

Lyricist-turned-actor Snehan aka Snekan Sivaselvam got married to actress Kannika Ravi in July. The couple looked happy together and the same reflected in their wedding photos. Kamal Haasan also graced the wedding to bless the newlyweds Snehan and Kannika Ravi.