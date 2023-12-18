South celebrity weddings in 2023: From Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to Amala Paul and Jagat Desai

In 2023, the South Indian film industry was abuzz with the sweet melodies of love as several prominent stars tied the knot in beautiful ceremonies. From dreamy Italian weddings to traditional South Indian rituals, these unions captured the hearts of fans and left them eager to know more about the couples' enchanting journeys.

Most recently we witnessed the Daggubati family ringing the wedding bells as Suresh Babu's younger son Rana Daggubati’s brother Abhiram Daggubati got married to Prathyusha in Sri Lanka.

Now let's take a closer look at some of the love stories that unfolded this year and led to marriages

1. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

After five years of being in a secret relationship, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi surprised everyone with their fairytale wedding in a historic Italian village which took place on November 1st. Their union of the whole mega family brothers offered much delight for the fans to watch.

2. Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy

Another joyous occasion was the wedding of Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy; the ceremony, held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on June 3rd was not only a celebration of their love. But recent reports suggest that the announcement of an upcoming addition to their family adds an extra layer of happiness to their fans.

3. Manchu Manoj and Mounika Reddy

March 3rd saw Manchu Manoj, son of the renowned Manchu Mohan Babu, taking the plunge into matrimony for the second time with Mounika Reddy. This significant chapter in his personal life was met with warm wishes from fans and well-wishers.

4. Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian

The talented couple from the Tamil film industry, Ashok Selvan, and Keerthi Pandian surprised their fans by announcing their marriage which took place on the 13th of September. Known for their on-screen chemistry, the couple celebrated their love in a private ceremony in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.

5. Kavin and Monica David

Tamil actor Kavin, known for his roles in Dada and his stint on Bigg Boss, exchanged vows with longtime girlfriend Monica David in an intimate ceremony in Chennai on the 20th of August. Their union solidified their commitment to each other and brought joy to the fans.

6. Amala Paul and Jagat Desai

Actress Amala Paul found her forever love in Jagat Desai, and the couple sealed their commitment in an intimate ceremony in Kochi, Kerala. The announcement on Instagram shared the joyous news of their union at Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty which took place on November 5th.

7. Redin Kingsley and Sangeetha V

Television actress Sangeetha and Tamil movie actor Redin Kingsley celebrated their love in a beautiful ceremony recently on December 10th. Their union brought together two talented individuals, promising a future filled with mutual support and happiness.

8. Karthika Nair and Rohit Menon

Karthika Nair, daughter of veteran actress Radhika, entered wedded bliss with businessman Rohit Menon in a grand ceremony in Kerala on 19th November. This special event marked a new chapter in her journey, both personally and professionally.

9. Adhik Ravichandran and Aishwarya

Director Adhik Ravichandran, known for Mark Antony, and Aishwarya Prabhu, daughter of veteran actor Prabhu, tied the nuptial knot on December 15. The private ceremony in Chennai was attended by close friends and family, marking a memorable beginning for the couple.

As 2023 draws to a close, these beautiful love stories continue to inspire and bring joy to fans. We wish all the couples a lifetime of happiness and togetherness in their new chapters.

