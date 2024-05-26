South celebs in Mumbai: Prithviraj-Supriya, Venkatesh Daggubati at airport and former cricketer Sreesanth spotted with Kalidas Jayaram

Superstar Venkatesh Daggubati was snapped at the Mumbai airport on May 26, 2024, in his dashing avatar. Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran and his better half Supriya Menon were also clicked at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi stationed there.

A special moment also took place at an undisclosed place in Mumbai where Kalidas Jayaram had a fan moment with former star cricketer S. Sreesanth. They both smiled and posed for the lenses. Let's have a look!

Venkatesh Daggubati spotted at Mumbai airport

On May 26, Venkatesh Daggubati was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he was on his way to catch a flight to an undisclosed location. At the arrival gate, Venkatesh smiled and posed for paps in his charming avatar.

For the airport look, the actor opted for a check shirt with a combination of denim jeans and a black t-shirt with his cool sunglasses that kept Venkatesh's swag level up to the mark.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya get clicked at Mumbai airport

On May 25, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and his better half Supriya Menon were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The duo was on their way to catch their flight. They smiled and posed for the cameras as well.

For the airport look, the dynamic couple opted for a combination of black with denim jeans. Prithviraj was seen in a black t-shirt with cool shades, and Supriya opted for a black shirt with round-eyed goggles that ultimately kept her charm.

Watch Prithviraj Sukumaran and wife Supriya spotted at Mumbai airport

Kalidas Jayaram's fan moment with S.Sreesanth

On May 26, actor Kalidas Jayaram was spotted with former Indian cricketer S.Sreesanth in Mumbai. The paparazzi got the golden opportunity to witness both of them with each other. The actor and cricketer posed and smiled for cameras. Later, they posed solo for the paps as well.

For the epic moment, Kalidas Jayaram was seen in an oversized white shirt with cream pants and sunglasses. On the other hand, Sreesanth opted for a white shirt, and black pants paired with white canvas shoes that kept his iconic style.

