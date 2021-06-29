South Cinema on OTT: The Great Indian Kitchen to C U SOON; Titles that need to be on your watch list

Kaala, Super Deluxe, Asuran, and Jallikattu (in Malayalam) are some of the extraordinary pieces that one can watch on various streaming platforms.

The Indian OTT space has unleashed some new movies and original shows, basically, some phenomenal content like never before amidst the pandemic. Talking specifically about the South cinema, it is ruling OTT platforms and is smashing the language barrier. Kaala, Super Deluxe, Asuran, and Jallikattu (in Malayalam), are some of the extraordinary pieces that one can watch on various streaming platforms. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, some films released on streaming sites will blow your mind. South Indian content, especially, Malayalam cinema has been the game-changer. Today, as we speak about how regional content has conquered OTT, here's a look at 5 content-driven movies that you must add to your watch list.

1. C U SOON:

Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam film C U Soon, which released during the lockdown will blow your mind. C U Soon is a film that works for the home viewing experience and is made on a very small budget and in limited space. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film also stars Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. The suspense-thriller has been shot in a restricted environment with the help of mobile phone cameras and other gadgets.

2. Paava Kadhaigal:

Paava Kadhaigal is a Tamil anthology drama film. Each has been helmed by talented heads like Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Vetrimaaran and Vignesh Shivan. It hits the right spot and addresses some real issues faced in some corners of the country even today.

3. The Great Indian Kitchen:

One of the most talked-about Malayalam movies of this year, The Great Indian Kitchen is another gem that one cannot miss watching this weekend. It is a relatable drama featuring a newly married woman.

4. Jathi Ratnalu:

Directed by Anudeep KV, Jathi Ratnalu starring Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi among others is one of the much-talked-about films of 2021. Looking out for some great and feel-good content? Jathi Ratnalu is a perfect movie to pick and the friendship of the lead actors will remind you of 3 Idiots. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Soorarai Pottru:

Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru is an uplifting, inspiring story about captain G. R. Gopinath. It is currently the third highest-rated film on IMDb and has a rating of 9.1.

